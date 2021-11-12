Xbox Exclusives Revealed: Project ‘Midnight’ and ‘Pentiment’

2021 has been an amazing year for Xbox exclusives, both on console and PC via Xbox Game Pass. Titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Age of Empires IV have each had huge success on the subscription service. Forza Horizon 5 alone reached 4.5 million players in a mere 24 hours after release. It’s no wonder that Microsoft would want to keep that rate of success high with a constant flow of new content.

According to Windows Central, a sneak peek into two new Xbox exclusives has been released: Compulsion’s Project ‘Midnight‘ and Obsidian’s ‘Pentiment‘. While both of these titles are officially unannounced, some details have been released.

Microsoft-owned developer Compulsion, most known for the game We Happy Few, is currently working on their game codenamed ‘Midnight‘. According to Windows Central, the upcoming title is a “third-person action game set in a dark and fantastical world.” Continuing their description of the game, “Midnight is described as a ‘coming of age’ tale drawing upon inspirations from America’s Deep South. The game features magic and large fantastical beasts with a strong ‘southern gothic’ vibe. The game is a wholly single-player experience, with what has been described to me as a ‘strong’ story.” There is no release date information as of yet on the intriguing new game.

Obsidian, also a Microsoft-owned developer has created massive games such as the adored Fall Out: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds. Their unannounced, but in-development, game is currently titled ‘Pentiment’. The title’s definition is “an underlying image in a painting, especially one that has become visible when the top layer of paint has turned transparent with age.” According to Window’s Central, “This naming convention hints at the game’s premise, by which you act as an investigator in 16th century Europe uncovering the truth behind a grisly murder.” The game is being led by Josh Sawyer who is best known for leading titles such as Fall Out: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity.

As 2021 comes to a close, it will be interesting to see what Xbox exclusives Microsoft has in store for gamers on Xbox consoles and PC.

