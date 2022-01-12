State of Decay 2 will continue to evolve in 2022, upcoming update changes Infestations system

A famous zombie survival game from Undead Labs and Xbox Game Studio, State of Decay 2 is said to receive many new updates in 2022. The game that was released with many issues to the start has been worked on and polished ever since its release in 2018. State of Decay 2 has players carefully cultivating a community of survivors who are constantly attacked by zombies and violent plague hearts.

During a recent State of Decay 2 stream, the devs at Undead labs revealed some of their plans to support the game into the coming future. They also mentioned an upcoming update that will target the Infestations system. Alongside this change, the studio has also planned several feature updates for the game in 2022.

State of Decay 2 will continue to receive new game mechanics and updates to create the most enjoyable experience for players. The team encourages community feedback to dictate the direction of future updates. This has resulted in State of Decay 2 becoming a substantially better game compared to its initial release. One major update the devs are currently working on is to rework how Infestations work in the game.

In the upcoming update, Undead Labs is looking to implement the following changes:

More transparent communication and UI . Undead Labs wil be working on making it more clear to the player exactly how Infestations work. The new system of having timed infestations will lead hordes to dispatch from large Infestations camps. These hordes will create new Infestations in adjacent areas.

. Undead Labs wil be working on making it more clear to the player exactly how Infestations work. The new system of having timed infestations will lead hordes to dispatch from large Infestations camps. These hordes will create new Infestations in adjacent areas. Infestations are more dangerous . In the new update, infestations will stop being completely random. That being said, they will also be more difficult and rewarding than it currently is. The new infestations will be more difficult than before after receiving the following changes: Infestations will be able to create new hordes over time to infest newer areas on the map. The infestations will start to slowly move towards player’s bases and outposts Hordes will have the ability to attack and take over outposts while gaining control of those areas Infestations will be able to siege to player bases and communities using these said hordes

. In the new update, infestations will stop being completely random. That being said, they will also be more difficult and rewarding than it currently is. The new infestations will be more difficult than before after receiving the following changes: Plague Hearts create Infestation hordes . Infestations will be created by Plague Hearts. The hordes will now be smarter and make conscious violent appraoches towards players. Zombie hordes will have the ability to establish Infestations in new buildings.

. Infestations will be created by Plague Hearts. The hordes will now be smarter and make conscious violent appraoches towards players. Zombie hordes will have the ability to establish Infestations in new buildings. Many other changes and tweaks. Undead Labs is also working on a huge number of smaller tweaks to improve the gameplay experience. One such changes is considering the possibility of allowing players to install defensive traps at outposts.

Undead Labs is actively working on the game’s sequel, State of Decay 3. The upcoming title is expected to be a massively expanded game over its predecessor. Although the release date of State of Decay 3 is not mentioned yet, it is expected to be one of the best Xbox zombie survival games. but when it releases could very well be one of the best Xbox games for zombie survival fans.

Source