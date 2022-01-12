New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Launches

Destiny 2 developers Bungie released a new trailer for the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. The new video gives a further glimpse into just how menacing Savathûn’s Throne World will be. Check out the new trailer below.

Bungie announced in 2020 that The Witch Queen would be on its way. The new DLC features Savathûn, sister of the destructive Oryx who wreaked havoc in the game’s 2015 expansion, Destiny 2: The Taken King. The new trailer reveals a new look into Savathûn’s Throne World, specifically its new exploration area.

With the new expansion set to release only next month, Bungie is beginning to ramp up marketing on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Past trailers have shown Savathûn’s Throne World as dark and engulfed in various hues of dark green. This new trailer interestingly suggests that the menacing witch views this area as an extension of her own mind. In the trailer, Savathûn says, “Tell me, oh honored guest. Why would you want to escape? This Throne World is indistinguishable from my own mind, Guardian. Every step taken, every bullet fired, I keep and count them all. It’s not too late to turn around.” The DLC has more of a horror feel to it than has been seen in previous expansions.

Bungie has described Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as, “A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.”

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch on February 22, 2022. The new expansion will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

