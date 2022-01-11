Assassin’s Creed Ezio Trilogy Coming to Nintendo Switch

Three of the best Assassin’s Creed titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, including Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, will cost a mere $39.99, and will be available in both physical and digital versions. Be aware: the physical version will include Assassin’s Creed 2 on a cartridge, while the other two titles will be available as downloads. This new collection will also include two short films starring Ezio: Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

While this collection has already been released for more than one console generation, the Switch version is listed as an ‘exclusive’ Ubisoft. The company cites many of the Nintendo console’s features such as “Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touchscreen Interface, and Optimized HUD.” The collection will include the original single-player DLC for each of the three included titles. The three games were originally released between 2009 and 2011, and Assassin’s Creed 2 and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood remain the highest-rated games in the series to date.

Ubisoft offers a synopsis of the included titles on their website:

Live the life of Ezio, learn the ways of the Assassins, and get vengeance for the betrayal of your family through 15th- century Renaissance Italy, into Rome, and finally in 16th-century Constantinople.

Assassin’s Creed II – Ezio’s saga begins as you fight and explore the open world of the Italian Renaissance in an era of art, riches, and murderous conspiracy.

– Ezio’s saga begins as you fight and explore the open world of the Italian Renaissance in an era of art, riches, and murderous conspiracy. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, the centre of power, greed, and corruption, as Ezio takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins.

– Journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, the centre of power, greed, and corruption, as Ezio takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins. Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s final adventure as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation in 16th-century Constantinople and the heart of the Ottoman Empire.

– Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s final adventure as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation in 16th-century Constantinople and the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Exciting Game Content and Bonus Films – Learn more about Ezio’s life with the complete Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Embers short films included.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released for Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2022. The collection was originally released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016.

Source