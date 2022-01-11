Elden Ring Has Become The Most Wishlist Title On Steam

FromSoftware has a massive fan base already. These are the folks that put out games like Dark Souls and are known for giving out some very challenging gameplay. We’ve been waiting for their next major release, Elden Ring, and we’re finally approaching its release date for a few years now. Today, we’re finding out that Elden Ring has become the most wishlist title on the Steam digital client.

Today you can view the publicly ranked most wanted game coming out. That’s not too surprising, as Elden Ring has been on plenty of fans’ radars across multiple platforms these past few years. Regardless, the game is a new RPG experience with players battling against all kinds of hostile enemies. With that said, there are some slight new aspects of the game. For instance, the game will be in an open-world environment.

Players will be able to freely explore. You’ll be able to reach different points of interest, gather up loot, and partake in some challenging battles. Interestingly enough, the game get some help from famed author George R.R. Martin. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, this is the creator behind the novels Game of Thrones was based on. So we know that the author helped craft up some of the lore for this new interesting world we’ll be playing through.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring might be the most wishlist title on Steam, but it does have some stiff competition. Not far behind is Dying Light 2: Stay Human in second place. We’re sure that we’ll see the games shift shortly after Elden Ring’s release as more players get a chance to enjoy the game. Currently, Elden Ring is set to release on February 25, 2022. When it does release, you’ll get to play PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

