Among Us Still In Demand After Being Most Download Game For PlayStation In December

Among Us was one of the most popular games in 2020, but it wasn’t a title released in that year. Instead, the game came out a few years prior. When the world was dealing with a worldwide health pandemic, quite a few players were found at home. As a result, players were left with finding some new video games to enjoy with friends despite being in various levels of quarantine and lockdown notices. That’s when Among Us picked up steam and gained attention.

Apparently, the popularity of Among Us hasn’t died down quite yet. In fact, Among Us has become one of the most popular video game titles in December. For the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms, the game was marked down as the most downloaded title for December of 2021. That’s not too much of a surprise for some as this game continued to be active online.

Sony released the most downloaded games from the PlayStation Store last month. In this list, we see that for the North America and Europe markets as Among Us the number one spot. That’s quite a feat still for this game as, again, it had to beat out quite a few other video game titles. To put it into perspective, there were games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to go against. Then add in the fact that this game has been around for several years already.

As mentioned, Among Us is a social deduction game. In this title, players are either members of the crew or an impostor. Crew players are forced into completing a series of tasks to complete the round. Meanwhile, impostors are meant to sneak around the area and take out crew players without getting caught. Since the game is all about social interaction, there’s a good chance that more players were taking advantage of online multiplayer games during the holiday break.

