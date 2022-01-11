The trailer of Elex 2 was released today on YouTube

Today the devs at Piranha Bytes uploaded a new trailer for Elex 2. The original Elex was released back in 2017. The game published by THQ Nordic finally came up with a trailer for its sequel.

The company released a combat trailer of the game to keep the fans riled up. The beginning of the trailer starts with the protagonist asking what happened here. To which the voice replies ” The invaders arrived, staring taking over the world, transforming it.”

In the one and a half minute trailer, you get to see how the combat system of the game plays out. You get to play the game as a melee warrior with special telekenitic powers. A hack and slash gameplay is displayed for the fans to expeice the action in the upcoming sequel. The trailer features the protagonist fighting different creatures while switching between his sword and a cross bow.

Some of the enemies are the size of goliath, but the protagonist faces no problem in facing them. The hero has a shield that he can use to defend himself from attacks and there is a peek of the protagonist fighting in mid air.

Elex 2 promises you a better combat experience in the new open world game. The game that is set to be released on March 1, 2022 will be available for the Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.