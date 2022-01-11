Nvidia announces new RTX 3080 with 12GB of memory

There is new news of Nvidia launching a new 12GB model of the RTX 3080. The new GPU is said to be an updated version of the old RTX 3080. New version of the RTX 3080 revealed by Nvidia’s latest GeForce drivers has 12GB VRAM which offers 2GB more memory than the original 10GB RTX 3080.

A boost of memory is loved by everyone and can also be found on the RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 model also includes 8960 CUDA cores, which is a 3% upgrade from the original GPU. The upgraded graphics card has 20% more cumulative bandwidth than the original 10GB variant. This was received thanks to a wider 384-bit memory bus.

Nvidia is still recommending a 750W power supply for the PC. The new 12GB RTX 3080 draws an extra 30 watts of power which sums up the power usage to 350 watts. This is a little higher compared to the total 320W that is drawn by the original RTX 3080. Any PC with a power supply of 750W will be able to run the new GPU.

The new boost is a relatively minor upgrade over the original RTX 3080 available in the market. Although there is an upgrade of the RTX 3080 in the market, the semiconductor crisis still goes on. The crisis makes the upgraded version of the GPU just as difficult to find as the previous version.

Nvidia’s new 12GB RTX 3080 arrives just days after the company announced a new RTX 3090 and the RTX 3050. The budget RTX 3050 offers ray tracing and DLSS support at a cheaper price. That being said, it is still extremely difficult to find one at retail price.

Nvidia is promising more detail about the RTX 3090 Ti later this month. RTX 3080 12GB still has no official pricing up and the cost will be determined by board partners.

Souce