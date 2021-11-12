GTA Trilogy Possibly Teases GTA 6 on In-Game Billboard

Some gamers out there have an uncanny knack for seeing things others miss, and a potential Easter egg has already popped up in the GTA Trilogy despite the game only being out for a day. Fans are desperate for Grand Theft Auto 6 after the fifth installment was released eight years ago, and even the smallest trail of breadcrumbs may be worth following. Even though the game developer hasn’t uttered a single word about a potential sixth installment, fans are well aware that something is being worked on–and a hint may have appeared in the new port of Grand Theft Auto 3.

At the time of the third game’s release in 2001, an inconspicuous billboard in the game read “See You In Miami.” It seemed like nothing to write home about, but that sign was actually teasing Vice City. Though the game is twenty years old, fans who remembered this tidbit rushed to see if the billboard had remained intact. The answer is: no, it’s different, but this may not be as big a deal as some are implying.

The new imagery appears to show Los Santos, and many fans speculate that this is meant to promote the upcoming rerelease of Grand Theft Auto 5. However, those with eagle eyes–or those who are desperate for a new installment–have pointed out that the plane seems to be departing the beach instead of landing. It is certainly a farfetched point to make, but I understand the struggle. (Massive Elder Scrolls fan here. Let’s just cry together.) The ‘S’ on the ‘Fly Us’ written on the airplane also looks like a ‘6,’ but that could simply be a coincidence. Hopefully, Rockstar has some actual news for us soon.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC–though the PC release has currently been pulled by Rockstar for an indefinite amount of time. It retails for $59.99 with a physical release scheduled for December 7, 2021. It will be released on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022, hopefully with some fixes thrown in.

Source