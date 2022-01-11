The Last of Us HBO Clip Hints at Left Behind Flashback

The Last of Us is coming to HBO sometime in the near future and a new teaser has come in the form of a Twitter post. A crew member on the series has posted a new clip to the social media platform showing a very familiar mall which could be one of two things: either the Left Behind flashback sequence or the Colorado-based Winter chapter.

The mall from Left Behind? 👀 [🎥 dlpp_films/IG • crew member] pic.twitter.com/XwyOxxr5MY — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) January 10, 2022

Left Behind showed players what Ellie did during her pre-Joel life, in which the Fireflies take her to an abandoned mall complete with an arcade and classic photo booth. Despite being a much-needed break from the heaviness of the rest of the game, this quickly deteriorates: as both Ellie and Riley are overcome by a wave of undead, both are bitten, with only Riley being turned. This is what led to Ellie discovering her curious immunity, and it was a massive bummer.

This could also hint at the mall sequence found in the Winter chapter, in which Ellie and Joel fight off a swarm of zombies in a mall and are able to get away. This seems like the more likely scenario, but only time will tell.

The Last of Us on HBO doesn’t have an exact release date yet, though the title was recently named one of the most anticipated television shows of 2022. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star as Joel and Ellie in the series, with Gabriel Luna joining the cast as Tommy, Joel’s little brother. The first season has been rumored to have 10 episodes, and will closely follow the original 2013 game. In the new clip, a crew member’s jacket clearly reads “The Last of Us season one,” meaning that Joel and Ellie’s adventures may be present on television screens for years to come.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The Last of Us Part II was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and currently holds the record for most Game of the Year awards, beating out the previous record-holder The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

