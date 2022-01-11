Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Crafting, New Areas

Pokemon Legends: Arceus got a six-minute introductory video in Japan, teasing loads of impressive gameplay footage. Only weeks away from the semi-open-world entry in the 25-year-old series on January 28, a new gameplay trailer has been uploaded to the official English Nintendo YouTube channel showing battles, gameplay, and the title’s crafting system.

Check out the minute-long trailer below:

While this new trailer doesn’t offer a ton of new information, it does show what looks to be a crafting workbench and a Snorlax helping a trainer to gather materials. It’s not clear what adventurers will be crafting specifically, but a Pokeball did make an appearance. Players might be able to craft their own specific gear and equipment as they explore. The trailer also showed off different areas within the Hisui region, from snowy tundras to the bright and airy seaside.

Arceus players will travel to the Hisui region to discover both new and old variants of existing Pokemon. This is the past version of the Sinnoh region featured in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. Players will join the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps in Jublife Village before starting their exploration of the mysterious new setting. It will be possible to ride Pokemon, and Arceus will include photography and trainer customization. The title will also include an action order combat system, in which the order a Pokemon attacks will depend entirely on its abilities and speed stat. Pokemon will be able to use either strong style moves, favoring power over speed, or agile moves, prioritizing speed over strength.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. In November 2021, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl titles, were also released for the Switch. Those purchasing Arceus before May 9, 2022 will receive a Hisuian Growlithe kimono set and Baneful Fox mask for their character. Those who purchased either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will also receive a few extra bonuses.

Source