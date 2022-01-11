Hogwarts Legacy Could Be Highlighted In The Next Sony State of Play

Harry Potter fans were treated to a big event this year already. This year, we already have some content in the form of a reunion show rather than a new movie, novel, or game. HBO Max offered fans a reunion event with the various cast members and directors behind the Harry Potter films. Apparently, this reunion show went off without any big backlash. As a result, it could allow for the next game to get a new highlight soon.

Recently, we covered how industry insider Tom Henderson speculated that there would be a State of Play coming this February. Now, Tom Henderson is an industry insider that people follow closely. That’s because the insider has held a rather positive track record in the past. As a result, anything said usually gets spread around. With his recent tweet about the State of Play picking up steam, Tom Henderson further speculates that Hogwarts Legacy could be having a big showing during this event.

Taking to their YouTube channel, Tom Henderson reported that Warner Brothers were pleased with the Harry Potter reunion show. Since there wasn’t much backlash, the developers behind Hogwarts Legacy might have been given the greenlight that their next marketing materials are free to get released. So that might be something we’ll be seeing at a future State of Play. Now we just have to see if it happens to go on this coming month.

We don’t have any official details about the next marketing materials for Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, fans are starving for new information. We went through 2021 waiting for more content, so now that we’re in 2022, the year we’re supposed to receive Hogwarts Legacy, more information will likely be coming out over the coming months. Perhaps this next showcase will have gameplay footage and new features that were yet to be highlighted. But, for now, we’re simply waiting on the official announcement of a State of Play stream.

