Intel Releases List Of Games That Will Feature XeSS

Intel recently announced more information regarding its XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) image upscaling technology as CES 2022. Today, the technology company released a list of games that will feature XeSS, or Intel Arc graphics. Among them is the popular, Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

About Death Stranding Director’s Cut with Arc graphics Intel has said, “Brave a large post-apocalyptic landscape to build relationships and reunite colonies as you try to reconnect the shattered world. Explore this unique environment in high graphical detail and enhanced performance enabled by Intel® XeSS technology, available exclusively in Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Enjoy the genre-defying experience of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC in Spring 2022.”

For the full list of games featuring Intel XeSS technology as well as the company’s description for each one, see below:

Grid Legends – Become a racing legend and experience high-stakes driving in this thrilling motorsport classic. Get high-octane performance and visuals with X e SS enhanced gaming.

– Become a racing legend and experience high-stakes driving in this thrilling motorsport classic. Get high-octane performance and visuals with X SS enhanced gaming. Battlegrounds – Drop quickly, gather supplies, and outplay everyone to dominate in the ultimate 100-player battle-royale shooter. A great gaming experience is yours to collect across a variety of graphics solutions.

– Drop quickly, gather supplies, and outplay everyone to dominate in the ultimate 100-player battle-royale shooter. A great gaming experience is yours to collect across a variety of graphics solutions. Hitman III – Get stealthy as Agent 47 and stay immersed with technologies such as X e SS and VRS to enable a high performance, high fidelity, seamless gaming experience. Then, take visuals to the next level when ray tracing is added later in 2022.

– Get stealthy as Agent 47 and stay immersed with technologies such as X SS and VRS to enable a high performance, high fidelity, seamless gaming experience. Then, take visuals to the next level when ray tracing is added later in 2022. The Rift Breaker – Defeat enemies, build your base, and do whatever it takes to survive on this unexplored planet. With performance-enhancing X e SS, get more frames as you try to make it back to earth. Enhance your visual experience even further with ray-traced shadows.

– Defeat enemies, build your base, and do whatever it takes to survive on this unexplored planet. With performance-enhancing X SS, get more frames as you try to make it back to earth. Enhance your visual experience even further with ray-traced shadows. Arcardegeddon – Explore ever-changing biomes and take on unique challenges with friends in this upcoming co-op shooter with exceptional ray-traced visuals.

– Explore ever-changing biomes and take on unique challenges with friends in this upcoming co-op shooter with exceptional ray-traced visuals. Dolmen – Experience rich combat as you fight through a hostile alien world. Get an enhanced gaming experience with technologies such as X e SS and ray tracing.

– Experience rich combat as you fight through a hostile alien world. Get an enhanced gaming experience with technologies such as X SS and ray tracing. Instinction – Take on treacherous beasts and embark on a cinematic pre-historic journey in a game running on bleeding-edge Unreal Engine 5.

– Take on treacherous beasts and embark on a cinematic pre-historic journey in a game running on bleeding-edge Unreal Engine 5. Grit – Ride or die in this Wild West battle royale. Ensure the best performance possible with AI-enhanced X e SS.

– Ride or die in this Wild West battle royale. Ensure the best performance possible with AI-enhanced X SS. Super People – Fight to be the last one standing in Super People, an upcoming battle-royale shooter. With performance-enhancing XeSS, get the frames you need to fight your way to the top.

Intel XeSS is an image upscaling technology that uses spatial and temporal data, as well as artificial intelligence. The “Super Sampling” in the name describes the part of the technology that takes color samples from each pixel in an image at different instances. Intel has said this new technology will take PC gaming to the next level and also plans to release graphic cards which utilize XeSS.

