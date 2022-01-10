Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Could Be Overhauling Its Gameplay

A remake of the popular Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was announced in September 2021. Recently, there have been rumors that the game could be seeing a change to its gameplay, specifically to its style of combat.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first released on July 15, 2003. The game was beloved by players, so it’s no surprise fans have been calling on developers to release a remake. A recent leak and new job posting by KOTOR developer Aspyr hints that the new game could be opting for a new form of combat.

The job listing from Aspyr says the company is looking to fill a combat designer position with an essential function being, “Explore combat roles for enemies, to build interesting encounters that challenge the player’s skill and strategy.” This goes along with a recent leak by YouTuber MrMattyPlays. In his video, Matty disclosed that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will most likely do away with the turn-based combat system in the original game and instead opt for an action-based system. MrMattyPlays has accurately leaked gaming information before, such as when he announced the original KOTOR would be ported to the Nintendo Switch before it was officially announced.

This is not the first time a game has completely revamped its combat system in the remake. Final Fantasy 7 Remake recently changed its turn-based combat system as well with great success. It will be interesting to see how this new system is implemented in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

While there is no exact release date for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, developers have disclosed that the game will be a timed exclusive for the PS5 before releasing elsewhere, presumably on the Xbox Series X/S and PC. As previously stated, the original game was also ported to the Nintendo Switch so it will be interesting to see if the same happens with the remake.

