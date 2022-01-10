Naraka: Bladepoint Reveals New Hero Wuchen’s Gameplay In New Trailer

Naraka: Bladepoint fans are waiting for the release of the game’s new hero Wuchen. Today, 24 Entertainment released a new trailer on their YouTube channel revealing his gameplay.

Today we take a look at how the new character Wuchen fights. There are instances where his ability to paint portals in thin air is displayed.

Naraka: Bladepoint was released in November 3, 2020. The game is an interesting take on Battle Royale where 60 players fight against each other to be the last one standing. On January 9, 2022, the developers announced a new hero to be joining the action.

The game has been picking up on many gamers’ attention since its release with it beginning with seven playable heroes. The devs constantly work on increasing the heroes with unique special abilities to make the game more fun.

One of the most known heroes to be later added to the game is Bruce Lee. Players need to engage in melee battles against each other to be the last one to survive. The new hero Wuchen has five abilities just like every other hero in the game which players can use to strategize their team combat around.

To be able to check out all the abilities Wuchen has to offer, you can check out the gameplay trailer for the hero below.

If you are unfamiliar with the game, you can check it out on steam. Given below is the official description of the game as given on their website

“NARAKA: BLADEPOINT offers close-range action set on the mysterious Eastern realm of Morus. The game features a boundless movement system that allows players to climb, hang, and even parkour. With an aim-at-whatever-you-want grappling hook and a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly combat system involving accessible block & parry mechanics, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is designed to provide a brand-new experience of melee combat and world exploration. Integrating Eastern aesthetic and philosophy, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT presents a forsaken island of splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas.”

