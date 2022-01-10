PlayStation State of Play Could Happen This February According To Industry Insider

2022 is shaping up to be a massive year for the video game industry. After the coronavirus health pandemic hit the world in 2020, quite a few obstacles popped up. 2021 saw these obstacles still get in the way of several video game releases. Anticipated titles were pushed back, and it ultimately made 2022 a year full of great upcoming video games. This year we know that E3 will once again be an online-only event. So could you see more streams Like PlayStation State of Play pop up in its place?

Sony had ditched E3’s typical conference event for a few years, even before the coronavirus health pandemic. Instead, the company had pivoted towards their own online stream events, much like Nintendo has been doing. Nintendo delivers their news and conferences in more short, condensed down video uploads called Nintendo Direct. When it comes to Sony, they have their State of Play streams. We might not have seen a State of Play in a good while now, but that might be changing soon.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month’s media events and past PlayStation dates. It’ll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

An industry insider that you are all likely familiar with had alerted their followers of when they believe Sony will hold a State of Play. Tom Henderson has a strong following online as he keeps a rather credible track of news regarding the industry. Before official announcements are made, Tom will alert their followers of what they have personally heard from various sources. Recently, Tom noted that they believe February will be a big month for Sony featuring a State of Play.

There are plenty of games coming out for Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms this year. Some of which has yet to get much media attention from this past year. Perhaps we’ll start seeing more information dropping for the likes of God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West. Unfortunately, as mentioned, this is from Tom Henderson, the industry insider. We have yet to see anything official come out regarding a new stream event like the Sony State of Play. Still, chances are rather good that something will be coming out to cater towards the new early 2022 video game releases.

