Halo Infinite Rumored to be Dropping Multiplayer Early

Despite still being nearly a month away from launch, one major part of Halo Infinite may be making its way to players as early as next week. While Master Chief’s journey is due on PC and Xbox consoles on December 8, the title’s multiplayer has been the talk of the internet for months, offering tons of new weapons and maps to explore. Single-player is important, but the franchise hinges on how well its multiplayer is received. A collection of Halo leakers have dropped some interesting new info regarding this free-to-play aspect. After all, with multiplayer being a standalone offering this time around, there’s no reason why it couldn’t launch early. Right?

The leakers in question, Surasia4 and HaloDotAPI on Twitter, took to the social media site to share some mysterious posts regarding the rumor. The first post implies that multiplayer could be released on November 15, 2021, which would happen to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved. It could be worth it for the nostalgia, but can it be trusted? It’s hard to say. HaloDotAPI also promised to give away $100 to a random follower if their information turned out to be false.

If this post isn’t enough to stoke the fire, Surasia also hinted that players may need to free up some extra time in their calendar this month. There has been comment from 343 or Microsoft, and these are simply rumors–but it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility with the anniversary of the first title fast approaching.

you'll see — Surasia | Ringworld (@Surasia4) November 11, 2021

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8, 2021. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and will also be playable on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Originally planned to release with the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, the game announced a final delay in August 2020. Halo Infinite‘s Battle Pass will cost $10 and will never expire.

Source