Stolen EVGA GeForce RTX 30 cards have made their way to a Vietnamese retailer

Its just in that the stolen EVGA GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards that were nicked in November have made their way to the Vietnamese market. The GPUs that were stolen from the truck, were on their way from San Francisco to Southern California. The stolen goods have been found being sold by a Vietnamese retailer. EVGA confirmed that graphics cards that were stolen were in the price range of $330 to $1960 hinting that the GPUs ranged from RTX 3060 to RTX 3090.

Many users are now reporting that they have been sold GPUs from the stolen shipment in Vietnam. The seller of the stolen goods has offered a 1-month warranty on the said GPUs. This trend is quite common for sellers who receive their products from ‘unofficial’ channels in Vietnam. Sellers selling the stolen GPUs have been giving out the graphics cards for attractive prices. The shortage of these GPUs coupled with cheap prices for them has many people picking them up only to fall victim to these sellers.

One user that bought two RTX 3080 Ti cards reported to the community that EVGA confirmed the cards were from the stolen batch upon verifying the serial code. The truck heist was performed as there is a huge shortage of supply of these high-in-demand graphics cards. This lack of supply was caused due to the shortage of semiconductors which has been an issue since mining took off.

Besides EVGA, many users that have purchased the GPUs are facing a problem as they cannot claim a warranty on their cards. Trying to return the cards might just make them lose their money and the card with it.

Source