Final Fantasy XIV Roadmap to 7.0 to be Revealed Next Month

Final Fantasy XIV has had an eventful month. The Endwalker expansion, released in December, has driven a staggering number of people to the MMO, and many long-time Final Fantasy fans are calling the most recent ending to the Zodiark and Hydaelyn arc the best storytelling in the franchise to date. While a few patches have been made to the game in the last month, fans have been unsure what to expect going forward. The game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently appeared on an episode of Radio Mog Station to address this issue, telling players to expect more details on future updates in late February 2022.

Players can expect more of a detailed roadmap on all upcoming content until the next major 7.0 expansion. Nothing has been revealed about what will be coming next, as Endwalker saw the end of the current storyline started with A Realm Reborn in 2013. Yoshida did mention that the character Thancred and Krile will become very prominent figures in upcoming story updates and that several “drastic updates” will be coming to XIV prior to the 7.0 patch.

The most recent 6.05 patch added new Savage raid content to the game along with new armor pieces. The game’s New Year event, Heavensturn, is currently underway until January 19, 2022.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game’s newest expansion Endwalker was released on December 7, and the game saw such a massive influx of players that sales of the title were suspended as of December 16 due to extreme server congestion. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida posted a New Year letter to the official FFXIV website thanking players for their patience and teasing a bit of what to expect in 7.0. Earlier today, it was announced that the soundtrack for Endwalker will be released on February 23, 2022. There is no word on when it will be headed to streaming platforms.

Source