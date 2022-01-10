Nintendo Switch OLED Model Gets 1800 Hours of Static Image Use To Test Screen Burn-In

We are sure you’re familiar with screen burn-in. There is a ton of reason to be concerned with screen burn-in with expensive displays. Typically this is something we are used to seeing on television displays more than anything. For instance, there was plenty of concern with the OLED type of displays. While most would have to leave a static image on for countless hours to get a screen burn-in, it doesn’t matter; there’s always a bit of fear there. Since Nintendo released their new Nintendo Switch OLED model, some fans are starting to worry how long they have until their consoles may get some display trouble.

Fortunately, one individual decided to test just how the new Nintendo Switch OLED will handle after a static image. YouTube content creator Wulff Den tested the console model to see how it would handle screen burn-in. The channel took the Nintendo Switch and left a static image on for 1,800 hours. After leaving the image on the console for nearly 2,000 hours, they found the console worked normally. Apparently, there wasn’t much of a display issue that players would typically be able to see. Likewise, there was no burn-in mark to be seen.

With that said, the YouTube content creator noticed the whites were ever sightly dimmer while the blue hue had a slight green tint color. Still, it’s likely something that you wouldn’t notice much when playing, and that’s leaving an image on display for well over a thousand hours. Usually, you wouldn’t deal with that, so your Nintendo Switch OLED model should be fine.

For now, it doesn’t seem to be anything to worry over. But, we are interested in seeing how these console models hold up after several years. It could mean that we might see some slight burn-in marks from the home screen. Of course, that’s purely speculation as we will just have to wait and see. However, chances are we’ll be waiting quite a while before we get any word of a burn-in issue happening for the Nintendo Switch OLED models.

Source