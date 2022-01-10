South Park Game in Development at Question Games

A new South Park game has been confirmed to be in development at Question Games. With offices in both California and Virginia, the team behind the upcoming title has worked on a number of AAA games including the BioShock series, Dishonored, and Thief: Deadly Shadows. As polar opposite as these credits may appear when imagining a comedic RPG, some of the members of staff were also part of the past two titles in the South Park series The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.

Job listings spotted on the Question Games site state that the company and South Park Studios are looking for a lead level designer to work on a new title, and that previously multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required to apply. Whether the new game will be a multiplayer-only title or not remains to be seen.

The previous South Park title, The Fractured But Hole, was developed by Ubisoft and released in 2017. A sequel to the 2014 RPG The Stick of Truth, the title took place one day after the first game and follows the player character as they become involved in an epic roleplay involving two rival superhero factions attempting to create their own media franchises. Unintentionally, the game uncovers a conspiracy to raise crime in the town, bringing them into continuous conflict with monsters, the police, supervillains, and more. The Fractured But Hole received two story-based DLC packs and made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Question Games released a unique horror game in 2019 titled The Blackout Club. Initially appearing to be a co-op stealth title the game asks up to four players to jump into a randomized map where they must complete objectives while avoiding monsters and cultists. By opting in to the “Enhanced Horror” mechanic, the game records players’ voices allowing the title’s developers to respond in real-time, in character. They could even show up in the middle of a match to drop hints about lore.

