Starfield Concept Art and Theme Unveiled at Skyrim Concert

As happy as we are to get some new information regarding Bethesda’s next huge RPG Starfield, did they really have to unveil it during Skyrim‘s special day? As gauche as that may have been, at the end of the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Concert, Todd Howard took to the stage to introduce Inon Zur, a composer known for his work on scores for Fallout 76 and Dragon Age II. Curiously, the London Symphony Orchestra’s finale wasn’t a snippet from Elder Scrolls V, but instead a performance of the ‘Starfield Suite’ from next year’s big release. The full concert is worth listening to, with the first hint of Starfield’s soundtrack starting at around the 51:39 mark.

Video game music fans rejoice, but even more exciting was the unveiling of over a dozen new pieces of Starfield concept art in the video. Sci-fi fans will be over the moon, and it’s nice to see such a plethora of different environments: from neon cities to vast deserts and dark forests, players can expect a fully-realized adventure not sequestered to one locale. Previously released art had fans speculating that pieces of the upcoming game were inspired by The Mandalorian, with hints of wrist-mounted weapons. This looks like a hugely ambitious project, but Bethesda may just be one studio that can pull it off in the end.

Starfield is scheduled to be released in almost exactly one year, on November 11, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. In August, it was announced that the title is not a timed exclusive and will not be released on the PlayStation 5. The game will be playable on day one with the Xbox Game Pass. In past interviews, it has been revealed that Starfield will have over twice the amount of dialogue players got in Skyrim, so get ready for a huge helping of that sweet lore.

Source