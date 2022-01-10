Horizon Zero Dawn vs Real Life Locations Compared

Horizon Zero Dawn comparison video surfaced on ElAnalistaDeBits‘s Youtube channel on January 9, 2022. The video shows you a comparison of the map and real-life locations. If you have played Horizon Zero Dawn, you must have noticed that there are many areas in the game which draw inspiration from places in the real world.

Horizon Zero Dawn is based on fictional events that occur in the future. In the game, the world has gone back to tribal days with cybernetic animals and people taking over. Most of the map is based in the states of Colorado and Utah, parts of northern Arizona, and a very small part of Montana in the United States. There are two main regions in the game and the Nora and Carja. The Nora territory is predominantly based on the state of Colorado while Carja is based in Utah.

Players have discovered this fact previously but the video uploaded by ElAnalistaDeBits has shed some more light on this news. The locations in the game are set to be the post-apocalyptic cyber age where you get to experience ruined of famous landmarks in the aforementioned states.

Some of the famous locations highlighted in the video are the Cathedral Basilica of the immaculate conception. The next area compared to the real world is an arch that is based on the ‘Delicate Arch’. Ruins of the Air Force Academy Chapel are also found in the video. There is an inside view of the Chapel which can be found in the video.

Daniels and Fisher Tower has also been compared to the map in Horizon Zero Dawn. The next location found is the Roosevelt Arch. A few screenshots of the Red Rocks Amphitheater have also been added to the game.

Scenic locations like the Bridal Veil Falls Powerplant have also been added to the game as shown in the comparison video. Another beautiful location you can find in the game is the Cathedral de Santa Maria. An abandoned Denver stadium can also be visited in the game.

The Old Faithful Inn and Pikes Peak Range Memorial are found in the game. The rest of the video goes back and forth with images of other famous locations that the devs have added to the game. Horizon Zero Dawn comparison video has started to get popular on Youtube and with the community.

