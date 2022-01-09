Elden Ring vs Dark Souls 3 vs Bloodborne Character Presets

A Reddit user named u/Emotional-Contact641 posted a picture of the difference in the character models in Elden Ring vs Dark Souls 3 vs Bloodborne. u/Emotional-Contact641 received a lot of attention from the community. The post was published on the official page for Elden Ring.

The community had a lot to say about the picture. One-half of the community was happy about how the new character model looked. While the other half was quite disappointed with how the protagonist looked in the game.

There were many comments about how the characters look much more realistic than the ones in Bloodborne released in 2015. Many players of ‘From Software’ games were extremely impressed with how the characters look in the latest game compared to the older titles.

This post confirmed how well the company has worked on character models ever since Bloodborne, through Dark Souls 3 and into Elden Ring. Members from the community gave more of a positive reaction to the post with an appreciation for how good the character in the latest game looks.

Elden Ring was set to launch on November 12, 2021. Ever since its release, the game has quickly gained popularity among gamers. ‘From Software‘ is known to make challenging games that need patience and dedication to complete. Players have always been impressed by the storyline and have thoroughly enjoyed the difficultly of the games.

Since the release of Elden Ring, players have been able to notice and pinpoint the improvements made to the games in terms of graphics. These improvements show that the company takes making polished games seriously and has a tendency to deliver what is expected of them.

The image that compares Elden Ring vs Dark Souls 3 vs Bloodborne shows the progress that the company has made in the last seven years. From graphics to including new mechanics, ‘From Software’ has always been delivering top-notch games.