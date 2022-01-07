Metacritic Has Revealed The Highest Rated Games On PlayStation in 2021

As they do every year, Metacritic has revealed lists of the highest-rated games for each gaming platform, and that includes PlayStation. The lists rank the most critically successful titles for 2021. Although last year wasn’t a particularly big year for PlayStation, the console’s top ten games from the past year are definitely worth a look.

Check out the top ten highest-rated games for PlayStation below:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PS5) – 93 Metascore Hades (PS5) – 93 Metascore Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5) – 90 Metascore Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – 89 Metascore Synth Riders (PS4, PSVR) – 89 Metascore Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5) – 89 Metascore It Takes Two (PS5) – 88 Metascore Deathloop (PS5) – 88 Metascore Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – 88 Metascore Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5) – 88 Metascore

Although each of these games did indeed earn their current Metascore, there are some important things to note regarding the list as some of the rankings could be skewed in places. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, for instance, is a PS4 port that originally debuted in 2020 and launched for PS5 in 2021. The game had obviously been a critical darling but it could be argued that the game’s inclusion might not be fair to the other games. In the same vein, some might say Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker shouldn’t be in the running as it is an expansion rather than a full game. Additionally, PSVR game Synth Riders is difficult to put up against games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as it doesn’t have nearly as many reviews.

Despite what should and should not be included in the list, each of these games has clearly struck a chord with gamers and critics. Several of these games took home awards such as It Takes Two being awarded Game of the Year at The Game Awards just last month. Are there any games that you think are missing from the list?

Source