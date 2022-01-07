Horizon Forbidden West: New Trailer Features Tribes

Sony has released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West and this one features the game’s tribes. Check out the short video below.

The PS5 maker described this new look into Horizon Forbidden West as, “RISE ABOVE OUR RUIN. The inhabitants of the world of Horizon are divided into tribes, each of which has its own history and traditions. As Aloy travels to the Forbidden West, she will encounter even more compelling characters… In this special short, learn more about the rich and authentic tribal cultures Aloy finds in Horizon Forbidden West.” The video delves deeper into the tribes of the new game.

A previous trailer showcased the monstrous machines that inhabit the game while this new clip shows Aloy will encounter varying tribes and cultures. Familiar tribes such as Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth will feature in the game. Utaru is shown as a musical tribe, singing songs in an attempt to heal their land from blight. The Tenakth are divided into three separate clans and are the dominant tribe in Horizon Forbidden West. Additionally, the Regalla tribe is a rebel faction. Previous trailers have depicted this group as being at war with each other. Tenakt may be the dominant tribe for the moment, but the trailer hints that an even stronger group may reside just outside of Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West is the second installment in the franchise with Horizon Zero Dawn debuting in the US on February 28, 2017. Although Forbidden West has yet to release, the franchise’s next game has already been announced and is to be called Horizon Call of the Mountain. The third game in the series does not have a release date but is due to be the first VR Horizon game. See here to find out more about Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Guerilla Game’s Horizon Forbidden West will launch on February 18, 2022, exclusively on PS4 and PS5.

