Fallout TV Series to Start Production in 2022

Originally announced in July 2020, the Fallout television series is finally starting production later this year. Set to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the show will be produced by Kilter Films, the company behind HBO’s Westworld. The first episode will fittingly be directed by Jonathan Nolan, who served as the executive producer and co-creator of Westworld. Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner have been chosen as co-showrunners.

Robertson-Dworet is also known for her work on the screenplay for the 2018 film Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander. Wagner’s past credits include Portlandia and The Office. Nolan and fellow Westworld creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham will all serve as executive producers on the Fallout series, along with game director Todd Howard from Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman from Bethesda Softworks.

Nolan and Joy gave a brief statement following the announcement of the series in 2020. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” they stated.

Todd Howard also shared his thoughts on the project. “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

The last main game in the series, Fallout 4, was released in 2015. During an interview with Todd Howard in November 2021, the director told fans not to expect Fallout 5 in the near future.

