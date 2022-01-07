The Last of Us Remake for PS5 Rumored to be “Nearly Finished”

The Last of Us remake may be coming sooner than we thought. According to industry insider and freelance writer Tom Henderson, a number of new related games are in the works, and at least one of them could be here during 2022. While Henderson hasn’t revealed any of his sources, he did highlight a certain graphic shown during Sony’s CES 2022 press conference as a part of his hypothesis.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

According to the leaker, “multiple people” have confirmed that the rumored remake of the original title for the PlayStation 5 is “nearly finished,” and may launch during the second half of 2022. Backing up this claim, VGC also reported that the site’s own sources also confirmed these rumors. Additionally, in April 2021, Bloomberg reported that a remake of the original title was in development for the PlayStation 5, so the rumor does have legs.

If one The Last of Us title wasn’t enough, Henderson also claims that a director’s cut of The Last of Us Part 2 is on the way, as well as a standalone multiplayer game, the latter previously confirmed by Naughty Dog. While these two titles may be on the way, there have been no reports on when they will be released, or for what platforms.

An HBO series based on the franchise is currently in production, though a release date has not yet been announced. Original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the score for the show, while the game’s writer and director Neil Druckmann along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin will pen the script.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The sequel was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and currently holds the record for most Game of the Year awards, surpassing the previous record-holder The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The next release for Naughty Dog will be Uncharged: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which drops on January 28 for PlayStation 5.

