E3 2022 Will Be Online Only This Year

We tune into several significant events each year for the video game industry. However, one of the biggest fans of video games will watch is E3. This entertainment expo is all about the video game industry and is a media event featured over the course of several days. What you might find surprising is that the upcoming expo this year will be an online-only stream once again. After all, the world is still out of wack thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak.

E3 2022 seems like a lifetime away for some fans. This is an exciting time as we can get a ton of incredible video game reveals. Each year we have several companies worldwide showing up to highlight the different video games coming out. There are titles unveiled for the first time and several video game updates. We can’t wait for this expo, but since 2020, it has gone through some unexpected changes. 2020 saw the outright cancellation of the event after all.

Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, several events were closed down. E3 was among the events that were shut down to avoid further spreading the virus around. However, 2021 came back with an online virtual event. While several streams took place, quite a few companies showcased their games through their own video uploads. That might be the same case for this year.

It looks like E3 2022 will once again be an online event. According to a report by VentureBeat, the E3 2022 will not feature an in-person event. That’s not surprising since plenty of cases were rising from the coronavirus outbreak and variant scares. Hopefully, we’ll see some new thrilling video game announcements regardless if this year is only online.

