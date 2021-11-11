Call of Duty: Vanguard Leak Hints at Captain America Cameo

Data miners are always out here ruining surprises for everyone, but we’re definitely excited to punch some Nazis with pizazz. According to online sources, some curious discoveries in the code of Call of Duty: Vanguard suggest that two all-American characters may be making their way to the title, possibly in their own event. Call of Duty content creator ModenasHD took to Twitter to show some peculiar references to Captain America and Indiana Jones in the game’s files–these included “sets” as well as some stylish artwork of a Captain America player card. The artwork is technically fan art and not pieces that came from the Call of Duty team–but this is still a strange discovery. It’s exciting as well, for those ready to kick some ass in hero style.

See the Tweet below:

Crossovers are nothing new for the franchise, and far stranger characters have made their way into Call of Duty canon over the years. Just last month, characters from the horror films Scream and Donnie Darko appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone for Halloween. Vanguard is the new kid on the block, and adding some truly American heroes to the mix is sure to stir up the player base. Recently, data miners also found evidence suggesting a possible Attack on Titan collab, which is far more bizarre (but certainly no less fun). At the very least, Captain America and Indiana Jones are period-appropriate and welcome additions to the World War II title. It’s also possible that the characters themselves won’t be appearing at all: their weapons are recognizable and beloved, and players would be thrilled to snag a whip or a round shield. Activision hasn’t had anything to say regarding the data mine, but we’ll be keeping an eye out.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game supports cross-play and cross-progression.

Source