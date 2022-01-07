Pokemon Legends: Arceus Appears In New Nintendo Switch Commercial

Pokemon fans are eagerly awaiting the next major video game release. We already know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming. However, footage has been a bit scarce, and thankfully that’s going to change soon. Recently, we have seen some new gameplay footage through a short commercial advertising the Nintendo Switch platform. Thanks to the commercial, we got another glimpse of what we’ll be experiencing in the upcoming Pokemon installment.

The commercial is not just for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo released a commercial to help promote the Nintendo Switch platform itself. Overall, the footage is centered around Christina Aguilera and her family. This is an artist who had several chart hits over the years. You’ll find that she goes through a few different video games with her children that can be found on the Nintendo Switch itself.

One game that’s currently not available on the Nintendo Switch yet is Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is featured first in the commercial. Now, unfortunately, the footage is just a few seconds long. But we do get a new look at the gameplay with the player traversing the world and even a wild Pokemon capture. Of course, the Pokemon captured is Pikachu, one of the most recognizable characters for the entire franchise.

Afterward, the footage focuses on Among Us and the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For now, we can expect Pokemon Legends: Arceus to hit the marketplace on January 28, 2022. This will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. While we’re uncertain just how much footage we’ll get of the game between now and the actual launch date, we have heard rumors. Plenty of fans anticipates a Nintendo Direct announcement soon, which could be a great way to further hype up the latest Pokemon title.

