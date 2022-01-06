Horizon Call Of The Mountain Will Be A Breakthrough AAA VR Game

Sony gave fans an exclusive look at Horizon Call of the Mountain yesterday for the PSVR 2. Today, a former Guerrilla Games employee took to Twitter to promise gamers that the upcoming Horizon VR game will “change what AAA means for VR.”

Speaking on Horizon Call of the Mountain, Chris James, a senior game developer, posted to Twitter, “This is been in the works for a while. I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR. It’s amazing.” The game was first reported as being under development in 2019, which corroborates James’ tweet.

When Sony released their teaser trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain yesterday, fans were fearful the PSVR 2 would simply be an aesthetics upgrade and not much else. The short gameplay clip concerned gamers as they complained of Sony only releasing shallow “demos” of the upcoming VR game, hinting that the new device’s hardware has not been appropriately upgraded. However, Jame’s tweet from today changes that.

While Chris James is not part of Horizon Call of the Mountain’s development, he is a senior world designer on Horizon Forbidden West so he more than likely has been able to preview the new game.

Sony has said about the adventure game, “Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in a unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite.” The first Horizon game, Horizon Zero Dawn, was first released in the US on February 28, 2017, on PS4, with a PC version launching August 7, 2020. This transition to VR is huge for the franchise. It will be interesting to see what will be possible in the world of Horizon in VR.

There is no release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain or the PSVR 2 just yet. However, fans are currently gearing up to play Horizon Forbidden West which is set to debut very soon on February 18, 2022, on PS4 and PS5.

