Halo Infinite Teases Campaign in New Trailer

Halo Infinite will be here in less than one month, and players are anxious to experience the newest campaign. With free-to-play multiplayer and an expansive single-player campaign, there’s something for everyone–but so far, only the multiplayer has taken center stage. Ample footage has been released from prior beta tests, and a number of players were lucky enough to give the game a try for themselves starting in September. Now, the first glimpse at Halo Infinite‘s campaign since last month’s overview teaser is here via Game Informer, and there is lots to take away.

Check out the video below:

Though we only get to see the first few moments, it’s enough to understand how the game approaches combat. The grapple shot is seen in full swing, taking down enemy shields and clinging to an Elite for a super speedy kill. The grapple shot can also be used to snag objects or get around the map at faster speeds. Everything about this video screams ‘classic Halo vibes,’ with players able to scavenge for weapons as they murder their way through enemy territory. Any changes we can see are welcome, such as the ability to choose stealth over a blunt assault. Subtlety isn’t a bad thing, and it may come in handy when seeking out treasure or finding Spartan Tokens. The Bulldog Shotgun, Threat Sensor, and Stalker Rifle are all examples of new equipment shown in the video, with the Sensor (apparently) being a super useful tool for late game.

Halo Infinite will launch in less than a month, on December 8, 2021. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will also be playable on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Originally planned as a launch title with the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, the game announced a delay in August 2020. The game’s Battle Pass will cost $10 and will never expire.

Source