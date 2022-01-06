Days Gone Sold Over 8 Million Copies But Sony Treated it as a Failure

Sony called Days Gone a “disappointment” despite selling over 8 million copies and game director Jeff Ross is not pleased. Ross compared the game’s sales to Ghost of Tsushima, a game that recently sold 8 million copies and has been a celebrated success from Sony.

Sucker Punch Productions, the developers behind Ghost of Tsushima, and Sony have been celebrating this week after crossing the 8 million mark in total sales. The excitement from the two companies fueled former Sony Bend Studio director Jeff Ross to speak out against Sony and how the company gave a less than warm reception to Days Gone when the game reached the same achievement.

Ross spoke out on Twitter saying, “At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment.”

Several commenters in Ross’ post believe it is the game’s Metacritic score that held it back. To date, Ghost of Tsushima boasts a score of 83, while Days Gone is at 71. Perhaps it is clear Sony values a games’ review score as well as sales to determine its success. Days Gone was by no means a failure. @BenjiSales on Twitter pointed out in 2020, “Days Gone was the best selling PS4 exclusive on PSN in 2019 and also made Top 10 best selling digital games of the year. Sony won’t do PR on the sales success of this game, but I’ll keep pointing it out for them. Happy for Bend and excited to see what they are working on next.” It was clearly not a secret that Days Gone was shown very little love from Sony.

Jeff Ross was asked on Twitter if fans could see a Days Gone sequel in the future to which he replied, “won’t happen anytime soon.” Unfortunately, Ross said the reason the sequel was rejected “wasn’t ever explained well.”

Gamers can play Days Gone on PS4, PS5, and PC

