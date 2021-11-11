Metroid Prime Remaster Rumored to be Coming to the Switch

Metroid Prime could be coming to the Nintendo Switch much sooner than anticipated. After the incredible success of Metroid Dread in October, demand for Samus and the franchise seems to be at an all-time high after many years of stagnation and disappointment. Now, the first Metroid Prime, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube way back in 2002, might be the next boost to Metroid fan morale. This marked the first time players experienced Samus in 3D, and though many fans were initially disappointed by a first-person title, the game received massive acclaim upon release. Prime managed to capture everything wonderful about the 2D titles without feeling the need to emulate them. 3D was the new world, and Samus was ready to drag people into it kicking and screaming if she had to.

Nintendo insider Emily Rogers initially shared information about a potential remaster back in September, and today, she added a bit more information. Apparently, the remaster was begun around 2017 or 2018 by Retro Studios and was completed during the summer of this year.

Related note: I'm pretty confident Metroid Prime 1 wrapped up development over the summer.



I hope we still see the entire trilogy on Switch. But Prime 1 is clearly finished. — Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) November 10, 2021

In subsequent posts, Rogers explained that Retro and Nintendo eventually plan on remastering all three Metroid Prime titles, though plans and timelines may have changed due to the ongoing state of the pandemic. Fans have been waiting for Metroid Prime 4 for nearly twenty years, and while this may not be the sequel they wanted, a remaster on a modern console is far better than the radio silence Metroid fans are used to dealing with over the years.

While we wait for the Metroid Prime remaster to come to the Nintendo Switch, it’s the perfect time to play Metroid Dread in the meantime. Released on the Switch in October, the title’s pre-orders topped the Amazon Video Game Best Sellers list in the UK, Japan, the US, and Australia. Basically, it looks like Samus is here to stay.

