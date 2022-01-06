Nintendo Direct Could Be Weeks Away According To Leaker

Nintendo fans have been waiting for the next major Nintendo Direct upload for a while now. The company has forgone the E3 and more traditional presentations instead of streaming presentations. Of course, now those have become the norm because of the worldwide health pandemic. Still, we haven’t had a Nintendo Direct since September, and that might be changing sooner than expected.

Recently, the Nintendo Directs have been more based around video game franchises or even smaller indie games. With that said, the main Nintendo Direct presentation could be coming later this month or even next month. Therefore, these next few weeks are worth keeping an eye out for. However, Nintendo is not one to advertise too far ahead just when the next Nintendo Direct presentation will be taking place.

In the coming days I will go into more detail explaining some of the announcements and motivations, but I don’t rule out that it could also arrive in January. There are announcements that are usually scheduled two months before launch that fall in late March. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) January 3, 2022

Instead, we get a short notice, sometimes just a day ahead of the planned upload. Some fans are tuning into these next few weeks due to one Nintendo leaker. Samus Hunter is a leaker that has reported on several announcements prior, but recently the individual tweeted out that they feel confident the next Nintendo Direct will happen before the end of February. That would also line up with some news for upcoming game launches for the coming months. Still, this is no confirmation that a Nintendo Direct is happening anytime soon.

These presentations are usually full of new announcements, updates, and trailers for various Nintendo Switch video games. We’re eager to see if there are any notable updates to games we’ve already known about or if there are any new title unveils that should be coming out into the marketplace at some point before 2022 officially wraps.

