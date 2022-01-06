Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction Will Launch On Game Pass

Ubisoft has been working on their latest Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six title for a good while. This title was originally titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Of course, this was well before the 2020 worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is still proving to be a problem today. However, what you might find surprising is the fact that we’ll be dealing with a new Game Pass title. Today we’re finding out that Ubisoft is bringing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This was a surprise announcement as the game wasn’t intended to launch on the Game Pass subscription service. Or at the very least, we didn’t get the game release on Game Pass until just now. We’re not entirely sure just what exactly prompted the title being brought onto Game Pass, either. Although, the title launch announcement unveiled that Ubisoft had plans to bring Ubisoft+ games to the platform as well. Details regarding that will likely come later this year. The main focus Ubisoft is making is the fact that players can enjoy Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction at launch through the Game Pass subscription service.

We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the future 👀 Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

👉 https://t.co/xcPxYIwZYJ pic.twitter.com/zOmr1sE3nv — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 5, 2022

The video game is quite a bit like Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege. However, the tactical teamwork FPS is centered around fighting off an alien invasion. Players will be battle against these creatures while also attempting to avoid getting infected themselves. It looks to be another competitive online FPS, and fortunately, we don’t have too much longer to wait. Players will dive into the game later on within this very month.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction will be available on January 20, 2022. However, even though Game Pass subscribers will receive the game for free, you’ll also find it available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. With that said, you will have to pay for the base game to enjoy it if you’re not on Game Pass.

Source