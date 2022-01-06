Babylon’s Fall Goes Gold Ahead of March Release

During Sony’s State of Play held in December 2019, Square Enix and PlatinumGames gave audiences an updated look at Babylon’s Fall, an action role-playing hack and slash title. Set to release in less than two months, the co-op dungeon crawler has already gone Gold. This was announced during ‘Babylon’s Fall Official Live Stream #01,” along with the news that a day one patch is currently in development.

The 2019 trailer impressed audiences, but many were left with a bad taste in their mouth once it was revealed that players will have to be online at all times to run the game, even if battling through the tower solo. A Square Enix account will also be required. During the title’s closed beta test in November 2021, IGN noted that the game still felt as though it were in a ‘rough state,’ with uninspired quests, boring hallways, and an annoying loot system. Improvements may have been made over the last two months, but we’re not expecting a complete overhaul.

Babylon’s Fall will put players in the shoes of a customizable Sentinel. The game will have five weapon types at launch–swords, hammers, bows, staffs, and shields–and these can be used to create a four-weapon loadout. Each has unique skills and abilities, and as with other PlatinumGames titles, much of the game will be spent absolutely wrecking enemies in the most high-energy way possible. The goal is simply to ascend to the top of the tower of Babylon, collecting loot along the way. While quests can be played solo, Babylon’s Fall also supports four-player cooperative multiplayer.

Babylon’s Fall is scheduled to release for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on March 3, 2022. Players who purchase the game’s Digital Deluxe version will be able to access the full game on February 28, 2022. PlatinumGames is also hard at work on Bayonetta 3, which is expected to be released on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

