The Elder Scrolls Online Teases Next Big Expansion

The Elder Scrolls Online continues on. Despite fervent outcry from Bethesda fans begging for any tangible news on the current state of Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda Softworks has only announced the MMO’s next annual expansion, teasing that it will add a new, “never-before-seen” world. Along with this mysterious announcement, the first teaser trailer for 2022’s year-long storyline was released yesterday. The full reveal is scheduled to air on January 27 at 3 PM EST on Twitch.

Elder Scrolls fans have taken to Reddit to discuss the possible setting for the new expansion, with many speculating that the Bretons will take center stage. Natives of High Rock, the province is known to be a peninsula with a lengthy shoreline and loads of rugged terrain. While select other provinces in the series’ lore also are located along the ocean, armor seen worn by a warrior towards the end of the trailer is decorated with a familiar symbol often seen on Breton-style heavy armor in ESO. If High Rock is the setting for 2022, Bethesda might want to retract the phrase “never-seen-before,” as the area was featured heavily in The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall.

The two previous additions to The Elder Scrolls Online were Blackwood and Greymoor, transporting players to popular locations in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, respectively. This expansion may very well traverse unfamiliar waters, taking players out of Tamriel itself. All will be revealed during the Twitch stream later this month.

The Elder Scrolls Online was initially released in April 2014 for the PC. The game had been in development for nearly seven years prior to its release and was made available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2015. Currently available on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, the MMO has sold over 15 million copies. In related news, The Elder Scrolls 6 was confirmed by Bethesda with a teaser trailer at E3 back in 2018. Hardly any details have been announced since this initial mention of the title, but Bethesda has confirmed that the game will come sometime after Starfield in November 2022.

