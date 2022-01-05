Sony Launches Round 2 Of The PlayStation January Sale

Sony has announced a second round to the PlayStation January sale with over 500 new deals being added to the already extensive sale that began in December. Notable inclusions are Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Hitman 3, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal. The second round of games will be on sale until January 19 which is also the end date for the games that first went on sale last month.

Check out some of the highlights from round 2 of the PlayStation January sale below. For the full list of games on sale, including those that were part of the original wave of games, check the PlayStation store.

• A Way Out

• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Cold Iron)

• Assassin’s Creed Unity

• Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

• Batman: Return to Arkham

• Bloodborne

• Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

• Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

• Burnout Paradise Remastered

• Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

• CarX Drift Racing Online

• Chernobylite

• Code Vein

• Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)

• DayZ

• Demon’s Souls

• Descenders

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

• Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

• Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

• DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

• Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

• F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Far Cry 5

• Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

• Gang Beasts

• Ghostrunner

• Ghostrunner PS5

• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

• Gold Rush: The Game

• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

• Green Hell

• HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

• House Flipper

• Human: Fall Flat

• Injustice 2

• Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

• JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition

• LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Mafia II: Definitive Edition

• Mafia III: Definitive Edition

• Maneater PS4 & PS5

• Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

• Metro Exodus

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

• Monster Hunter: World

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

• MotoGP™21

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

• NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

• NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

• Need for Speed Payback

• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

• Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

• Outer Wilds

• Overcooked! 2

• Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

• Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition

• Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

• Rayman Legends

• Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

• Returnal

• RIDE 4

• Rust Console Edition

• Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

• SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Secret Neighbor

• Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

• Sniper Elite VR

• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

• SnowRunner

• Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

• Stranded Deep

• Subnautica PS4 & PS5

• Team Sonic Racing

• Tekken 7

• Terraria

• The Crew 2

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

• The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

• The Last of Us: Remastered

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

• Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

• Trailmakers

• Train Sim World® 2

• Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

• Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

• Unravel Two

• Untitled Goose Game

• Watch Dogs 2

• WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

• Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version

