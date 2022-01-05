Sony Releases Two-Minute Scene Of Uncharted Movie

Sony gave fans another tease at their upcoming Uncharted movie by releasing a two-minute scene of the action-adventure film. Tom Holland, who is in the starring role as Nathan Drake, introduced the short video at CES 2022. Check out the full scene below.

The film adaptation of the popular game franchise is finally releasing this year after filmmakers have spent nearly a decade trying to bring Nathan Drake to the big screen. The newly unveiled scene involves an action sequence where Drake is thrown from a plane, repeatedly shot at as he holds onto dangling cargo, and then hit by a car just as he gets back on his feet. The scene borrows a lot from the Uncharted games, specifically the third installment, and is sure to please fans.

Game developers Naughty Dog first launched the Uncharted game franchise on November 19, 2007. The game was incredibly successful and led to several sequels and spin-off games. Uncharted quickly became one of PlayStation’s flagship franchises and has shipped more than 41 million units making it one of the best-selling game franchises of all time. It’s no wonder Sony has been attempting to adapt the series to film for so long.

Several actors have been connected to the Uncharted film throughout its development. Nathan Fillion, Chris Pratt, and Mark Wahlberg have all been rumored to play Nathan Drake over the years. Wahlberg was originally set to play the character when Uncharted was under development in 2010. Twelve years later, he is now in the role of Drake’s mentor and father figure, Sully.

Uncharted the movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom). The film will follow Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan as they embark on a dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found”. The pair will also track clues that may lead to Drake’s long-lost brother.

The Uncharted film is set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022.

Source