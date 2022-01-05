ASUS Announces ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet PC

Asus has come out with one of the more surprising products at this week’s CES, the new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet PC. The ROG Flow Z13 is essentially a gaming laptop in the same form factor as a Microsoft Surface Pro, complete with the kickstand and everything. Check out some pictures of the new tablet below.

The design inspiration that Asus has taken from the Microsoft Surface Pro line is obvious. However, none of the Surface Pro tablets are able to pack in quite as much performance as Asus’ new ROG Flow Z13. The Z13 can be configured with a new 12th gen Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for the ultimate gaming tablet. There is also a model with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3050 and one with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 that, surprisingly, only has integrated graphics.

All models will come with super-fast 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVME SSD, or 1TB on the RTX 3050 Ti model. The ROG Flow Z13 is also compatible with Asus’ ROG XG Mobile external graphics. Unlike other external graphics card enclosures, the ROG XG Mobile doesn’t connect via USB C. Instead, the ROG XG Mobile connects to Asus’ computers via a dedicated PCIE 3.0 port. This eliminates the bottlenecks that traditional external graphics enclosures have when operating over USB C. The XG Mobile is a portable external graphics solution that Asus has been offering bundled alongside current ROG laptops. Expect to see the same bundles with the ROG Flow Z13 when it launches later this year.

There’s no price or release date for the ROG Flow Z13 yet. It is expected to launch in the first half of 2022. Pricing for the various models should be available sometime before it is released.

