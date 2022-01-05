Twisted Metal TV Series Confirmed by Sony

Yesterday, Sony put on quite a show during its CES 2022 presentation, teasing the future of PlayStation VR and a Horizon game to go along with it. Those paying attention were also treated to an official announcement that fans of a certain vehicular combat game have been looking forward to for years: a Twisted Metal television series really is in the works. Rumors regarding this particular project have been bouncing around the web since May 2019.

The TV show is being spawned from the ashes of a failed movie adaptation, originally set to be directed by Brian Taylor, who acted as the co-director for Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Sony later scrapped this idea after budget concerns, but given the massive scale of the new Uncharted film and the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us, they might want to reconsider.

Twisted Metal hasn’t released a proper game in a decade, with the last main entry hitting the PlayStation 3 in 2012. The series was a huge hit during the original PSX era following two original releases in 1995 and 1996. As for the story, players take the wheel in a deadly demolition derby complete with nuclear weapons and plenty of ammunition, with the last driver alive being crowned the winner. While no story for the television series has been announced, it will likely follow the game’s original story: the Twisted Metal tournament is run by a man named Calypso. There’s plenty to build off of with such a simple premise, and given that participants in the race include the Grim Reaper and a murderous clown, casting should be a hoot.

Although now officially confirmed, no release window has been set for the Twisted Metal television series. In September 2021, it was announced that PlayStation had given the series to UK-based developer Lucid Games, and a revival is currently in the works. While still in early development, some are speculating that the title may be free-to-play.

