Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC Comes Out Next Week

The first major paid DLC update to Far Cry 6 is already upon us. The Vaas: Insanity expansion will be coming to the game on November 16. The DLC is the first of a trio of expansions that are centered around villains from Far Cry history. Vaas, the villain in Far Cry 3, comes first. Next up will be Far Cry 4‘s baddie, Pagan Min and Far Cry 5‘s Joseph Seed rounds out the three.

The DLC puts the villains in the hands of players. Next week, players will be able to take control of Vaas in a roguelike game mode where players start out with a pistol and have to work their way up from there. Ubisoft says that each expansion will come with a story that allows players to see into the minds of each of these infamous Far Cry villains. Ubisoft says Vaas: Insanity will give players a “unique opportunity to better understand Vaas’ past, personal demons and motivations”.

The Pagan Min and Joseph Seed expansions don’t have exact release dates yet. However, Ubisoft has said they will be coming to the game in January and March 2022. Pagan: Control will arrive in January and allow players to take control of Pagan. Joseph: Collapse will be along in March and allow players to control Joseph. That one should be pretty chilling.

There are also other updates and crossovers coming to Far Cry 6 in the coming months. Many players already saw the Danny Trejo update that was accidentally released. There’s no word on when that update will actually be released. Other free updates to Far Cry 6 include crossovers with Rambo and Stranger Things. The Rambo update will allow players to take part in an 80s style action movie. Meanwhile, in the Stranger Things update, players will have to rescue Chorizo. Maybe from the Upside Down?

First though, Vaas: Insanity will be out next Tuesday, November 16.

