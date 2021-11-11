PlayStation 5 Supply Expectations Were Reportedly Cutdown Due To Chip Shortages

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms are brand new consoles that launched last year. Like any new major console release, the anticipation and excitement typically lead to units quickly selling out. The outlook is grim if you were hoping to obtain a unit before the year is up or even within the fiscal year. However, a new report has gone out that suggests that at least Sony is adjusting their expectations for PlayStation 5 units being sold within the fiscal year.

Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are all feeling the struggle to produce new console units. There is a significant shortage going on for semiconductors, which means chips are nearly impossible to bring out. Very few shipments are going out, but it’s not enough to meet the demand. So many industries around the world depend on chips or new electronics. We’re likely not going to see console units readily available at local retailers for the video game industry.

After both Microsoft and Sony released their latest-generation console platforms in November last year, the stock is minimal. Restock announcements typically go out ahead of time, and it only takes a moment before they are quickly bought up online. Today, we’re finding a new report from Bloomberg where sources claim Sony is adjusting its fiscal year expectations. According to the report, it looks like Sony is dropping 16 million unit expectations to 15 million.

This is all due to production constraints. The PlayStation 5 is a highly desired console, but it’s nearly impossible to get units available for purchase. So, for now, it’s a waiting game to see just when chips are finally getting produced at a rate to allow production to progress at a steady rate.

