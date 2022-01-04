Driveclub Director Isn’t Making A New Racing Game

Paul Rustchynsky the director of Driveclub tweeted that his new studio, based in Liverpool, UK, has been working on a new game that will be announced later this year. However, in a follow-up tweet, the Driveclub director stated that the game is not a racing game. Killing any hopes that the game could be a sequel to Driveclub or the other racing games he has worked on, such as MotorStorm and Onrush.

Rustchynsky is a game director at Avalanche Studios Group, the Swedish developer behind the incredibly popular Just Cause series. It’s unlikely that the aforementioned game will be a new Just Cause game as Rustchynsky is working at Avalanche Studios Group’s newest studio and first in the UK. The Just Cause games have all been developed by the first Avalanche Studios Group studio named, you guessed it, Avalanche Studios.

Driveclub and Motorstorm fans have been anxiously awaiting news on any kind of follow-ups to those games. Evolution Studios, the developer of the Driveclub and Motorstorm franchises, was unceremoniously shut down in 2016. Throwing the fates of both franchises into doubt. Evolution Studios was shut down just 18 months after the disastrous release of Driveclub. Driveclub released with severe online issues that hampered the launch of the game, including delaying the promised PlayStation Plus edition. Despite substantially fixing and updating the game over the next 18 months, Evolution Studios was shut down in March 2016. The studio released its last piece of Driveclub DLC content on the day the announcement was made.

Sony still owns the rights to both the Driveclub and Motorstorm franchises but nothing has been announced regarding either franchise since the shutdown of Evolution. Sony shut down the servers for Driveclub in 2020 after removing the game from sale in 2019. It was the first Sony PS4 game to have its servers shut down.

