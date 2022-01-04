Mass Effect Legendary Edition And More Coming To Game Pass

Mass Effect fans rejoice as Mass Effect Legendary Edition is headed to Game Pass. That’s the big news in today’s Xbox Game Pass update. Check out the full list of games announced for the service below.

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) – January 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 6

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) – January 13

The Anacrusis (Console and PC) – January 13 (Day one)

All in all, a pretty stellar month for Game Pass subscribers. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is arriving on Game Pass via EA Play. There’s no news yet on whether that means the game will also come to EA Play subscribers on PlayStation. However, it’s safe to assume that the game will be making its way to EA Play in Sony land sooner rather than later.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the critically acclaimed remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy. The Legendary Edition features all three games from the original Mass Effect trilogy along with all of the DLC. The Legendary Edition also received considerable performance and graphics improvements. On Xbox Series X, the game can be played at 4K 60 FPS on quality mode or 1440P 120 FPS on framerate mode. Similarly, the Xbox Series S and One X can each play the game at 4K 30 FPS or 1440P 60 FPS.

The other headline game for this month is Outer Wilds. The incredibly popular Game of the Year winner is headed to Game Pass this week. Outer Wilds has players explore the solar system while stuck in a time loop that lasts just 22 minutes. Players have to learn what they can during each loop in order to unravel the mysteries of the solar system. It’s a great month for space enthusiasts.

