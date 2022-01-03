Starfield: New Concept Art For The Upcoming Game Released

Bethesda is celebrating the new year by giving fans a fresh look at their upcoming RPG, Starfield. As seen above, the newly released concept art is an icy winter scene with a stunning view of the galaxy in the background.

Now that 2022 is here, anticipation for Starfield is growing as this is the year of its planned launch. The game is being developed by Bethesda, creators of the mega-popular Fallout series and The Elder Scrolls. The new game will be a totally new next-gen experience set in space. While Bethesda is known for its impeccable world-building, this is the first new franchise developed by the company for over twenty-five years. Gamers can’t wait to get their hands on this totally new story.

Starfield is set in an area of space which is located about 50 light-years from our solar system in a place called “The Settled Systems”. The game takes place 20 years after the bloody Colony War of 2310 which involved two factions: the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. It is a peaceful time where players will be able to navigate space as a member of Constellation, a group of space explorers.

The new concept art appears to provide a glimpse at the space organization, Constellation, as two small astronauts can be seen in the image. They are standing beside a large vehicle with a beautiful, pastel scene of ice and snow before them. A similar explorer vehicle was shown in the E3 2021 trailer of the game. The astronauts look like they may be standing at the edge of a large crater while the planet does not appear to be habitable to humans. The concept art begs the question, what other types of planets might be waiting for players to explore?

As the game’s release draws near, be sure to watch out for more details on the space-exploring RPG. Starfield is due to launch on November 11, 2022, on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

