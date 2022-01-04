Modern Warfare 2: Leak Says Game Could Have Rainbow Six Siege-Style Mode

It has long been rumored that the next Call of Duty game could be a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. A recent leak via Twitter suggests 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 may also include a new game mode that plays in a similar style to Rainbow Six Siege.

Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer ‘Attackers v. Defenders’ Mode pic.twitter.com/js7nUqv5mU — Ralph (@RalphsValve) January 2, 2022

Leaker @RalphsValve on Twitter detailed the new mode and how it will work. He stated that the map or maps will be similar to Call of Duty 4’s CQB Test that had players mock raid a building in the military siege style that Rainbow Six: Siege is based on. Teams of “attackers” and “defenders” will be in the new Modern Warfare 2 mode. Attackers will be assigned different roles that can change between rounds and one player will be “nominated Team Leader.”

Defenders will have to stop or slow the attacking team by “utilising hidden locations, boobytraps and cameras”. So far, very much like Rainbow Six: Siege. In another element pulled from the popular Rainbow Six game, players will also be able to destroy environments in an effort to protect or attack the objective. According to RalphsValve, the objective of the new mode will be to “Reach or Defend Objectives designated area”.

It’s not surprising that the Call of Duty series is going to be copying the wildly successful Rainbow Six: Siege formula. It is surprising that it has taken so long. Rainbow Six: Siege was released all the way back in 2015. Since then, Rainbow Six: Siege has not only remained incredibly popular with its player base but the game has also become one of the most popular esports titles. Something that Call of Duty has notoriously struggled to do.

Whether the new mode is designed with esports in mind or attracting the Rainbow Six: Siege player base over to Call of Duty remains to be seen.

