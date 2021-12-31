She-Hulk Leaked For Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers players can look forward to the addition of She-Hulk to the game if new leaks are to be believed. She-Hulk would be the latest of a list of characters added to the game post-launch. Thus far, Marvel’s Avengers has received multiple DLC character additions. Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther have all been added to the game in the past year. PlayStation players also got Spider-Man in their game, much to the disappointment of players on Xbox and PC.

The current content roadmap for Avengers covers the period from August 2021 to “Fall/Winter”. The next content map for the start of 2022 is due any week now. Presumably, She-Hulk will be part of that. Miller on Twitter is claiming that She-Hulk will be played by voice actress Krizia Bajos. Bajos can be heard in a variety of games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite, and the League of Legends TV series, Arcane. Miller has a track record of leaking Marvel’s Avengers-related info having previously revealed the voice actor for Black Panther in the game. Miller’s tweet that Christopher Judge, the voice actor for Kratos in God of War, would be playing Black Panther was the first to confirm the news. Given Miller’s track record, it’s safe to assume that She-Hulk will be making her way to the game. However, the question remains, when will the character be added?

Avengers has received a fair share of criticism since it was released last year. The game initially launched to an underwhelming reception from fans and critics. The game had a plethora of issues that Crystal Dynamics have been working to fix post-launch. The most recent Black Panther DLC, War for Wakanda, was the best received yet. Hopefully, the She-Hulk DLC can continue the trend of improving the game.

